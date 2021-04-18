Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,101 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Unisys worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Unisys by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

