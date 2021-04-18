JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,597 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after buying an additional 748,232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 527,610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after buying an additional 48,242 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after buying an additional 328,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 365,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,873,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT opened at $101.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.