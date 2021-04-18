Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Aspen Group posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASPU. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.