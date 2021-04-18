Analysts Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $178,846,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,328,000 after purchasing an additional 140,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

