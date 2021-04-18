Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

HRGLY stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.2962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

