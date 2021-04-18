Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,984 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116,073 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

