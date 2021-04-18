Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,651 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,860,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

