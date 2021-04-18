Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

NASDAQ ICCC opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.51. ImmuCell Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.14.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

