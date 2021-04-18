Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $156,000 in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.12% of inTEST at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at $2,597,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. inTEST Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $109.60 million, a P/E ratio of 512.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

