Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

HBB stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $270.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

