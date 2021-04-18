Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.56.

Shares of SIVB opened at $518.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $577.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

