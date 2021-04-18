Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,343 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 1,343.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 515.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 37,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MJ opened at $21.09 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

