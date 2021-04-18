Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after acquiring an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,471,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $178.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.