TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to $14.50 at Scotiabank

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TAC. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of TAC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.20.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $417.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TransAlta by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TransAlta by 12.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

