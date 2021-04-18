Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.86.

NYSE AX opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

