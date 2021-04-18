JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,967 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,998,000 after purchasing an additional 91,563 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after buying an additional 205,692 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,327,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 237,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $231.46 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -99.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.23.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

