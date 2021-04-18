TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Up to $45.83

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.83, but opened at $47.50. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $46.81, with a volume of 59,624 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 871,567 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,351,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

