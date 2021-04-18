Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Gap Up to $20.84

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.84, but opened at $21.49. Myers Industries shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 378 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYE. Cowen lifted their target price on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $769.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.