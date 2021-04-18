National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Air Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($9.75) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($10.19). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

AC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Air Canada to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.23.

TSE:AC opened at C$24.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.49. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total value of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,622.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

