Analysts Offer Predictions for Plus500 Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PLSQF)

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Plus500 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now forecasts that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02.

PLSQF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. Plus500 has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $21.10.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

