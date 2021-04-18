Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Increased by Analyst

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.30 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

