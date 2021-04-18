FY2021 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ArcelorMittal in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 95.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 118,250 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

