Private Capital Group LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.94 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

