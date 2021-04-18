Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $133.78 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $136.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

