State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 223 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Shares of ABMD opened at $330.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $158.08 and a one year high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

