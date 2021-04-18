State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,827,000 after buying an additional 214,187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in FMC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,184,000 after purchasing an additional 225,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $128,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in FMC by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 835,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,032,000 after purchasing an additional 169,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $113.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.21. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $81.58 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.