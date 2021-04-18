State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 10,906 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 115.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Paylocity by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Paylocity by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Paylocity by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $194.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $84.48 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.82, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

