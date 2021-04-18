State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicell worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 615,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,051.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 410,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after buying an additional 241,675 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 158.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

