Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.21

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 8595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $540,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,458 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

