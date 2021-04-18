NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.95.

NXE stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 413,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexGen Energy (NXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.