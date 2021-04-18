Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,000 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,578,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

