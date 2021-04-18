VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Down 37.7% in March

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 967,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

VVPR opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. VivoPower International has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

