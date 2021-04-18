$611.35 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to post sales of $611.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600.00 million and the highest is $622.70 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $955.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

