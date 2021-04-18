WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the March 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter worth $507,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter worth $433,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares during the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WiMi Hologram Cloud
WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality Advertising Service; and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.
Featured Article: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.