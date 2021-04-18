WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the March 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter worth $507,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter worth $433,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares during the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIMI opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality Advertising Service; and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.