State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,253,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $87,207,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $678.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $644.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $603.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $434.53 and a 1-year high of $676.99.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

