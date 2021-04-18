State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in American Water Works by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after buying an additional 251,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in American Water Works by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after buying an additional 203,117 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $160.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average of $152.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

