State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 823,939 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 606.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,154,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $102.27 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

