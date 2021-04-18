State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.43 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after acquiring an additional 206,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,006 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,364,000 after acquiring an additional 167,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $144,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.58.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $248.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.69. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

