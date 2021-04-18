Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $107.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

