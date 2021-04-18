Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $925,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.5% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 30.2% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 11,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $233.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

