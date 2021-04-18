KG&L Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,602,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,137,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $269.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.57 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $316.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

