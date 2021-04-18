Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 21,057 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 21,057 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

NYSE CRM opened at $231.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,914. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

