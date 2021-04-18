FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 10.8% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $3,251,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,394,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,528. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

