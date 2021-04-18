Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 805 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in NIKE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 96,798 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in NIKE by 321.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in NIKE by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 260,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 26,126 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $133.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,285,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

