Tsfg LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $417.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.92 and a one year high of $417.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

