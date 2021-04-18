LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LXS. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.13 ($78.98).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LXS opened at €63.16 ($74.31) on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €40.14 ($47.22) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.