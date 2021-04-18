Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.45 ($73.47).

ETR NEM opened at €59.64 ($70.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a twelve month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The business’s fifty day moving average is €54.36 and its 200 day moving average is €59.03.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

