Equity Bancshares (EQBK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $29.04 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $236,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,807 shares of company stock valued at $392,333 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

