JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €28.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SZG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.14 ($28.41).

SZG stock opened at €27.98 ($32.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.15. Salzgitter has a one year low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a one year high of €28.60 ($33.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

