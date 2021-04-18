JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €128.73 ($151.45).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €116.22 ($136.73) on Wednesday. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion and a PE ratio of 26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

